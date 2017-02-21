Council to consider giving Oceanfront resort developers more money

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council will consider a proposal to give extra funding to Cavalier Associates to fill a shortfall due to the expansion of the Cavalier project off Atlantic Avenue.

The Virginia Beach Development Authority approved the funding 6-3 Tuesday morning.

In 2014, the city approved the application for Tourism Development Financing Program so the project could be built. Originally, the renovation of the Historic Cavalier and the building of the Marriott Hotel were funded.

Representatives for Cavalier Associates say they’re hoping to add an Embassy Suites next to the Marriott for a resort area that can sponsor conferences.

