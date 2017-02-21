VBPD: Student lied about armed robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach high school student who reported that he was robbed at gunpoint made it up, according to police.

18-year-old Robert McDaniel III has been charged with providing false information to police.

McDaniel III alleged on February 2 that he was in the 5400 block of Rutledge Road around 6:50 a.m., on his way to school, when the crime happened. Police said he reported that a man approached and asked him for money, then got irritated and pulled out a gun and robbed him.

Police investigated and determined the case was unfounded.