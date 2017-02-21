Va. Beach woman sentenced to 22 years in fatal hit-and-run

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman convicted in a deadly hit-and-run incident is facing more than two decades in prison.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports that Sarah Elizabeth Flanders was sentenced to 22 years during a hearing Tuesday morning. Flanders was found guilty last February of second-degree murder.

Flanders reportedly ran down Richard Pentz in the parking lot of Plaza Middle School in September of 2014. Family members say the two had been in an on-and-off relationship.

