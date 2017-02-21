Va. Beach man charged with killing estranged wife set for court appearance

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of killing his estranged wife on Valentine’s Day is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Twenty-nine-year-old Joseph Merlino III is expected to be arraigned in a hearing. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Ellie Tran.

Virginia Beach police officers went to Merlino’s home on Feb. 16 to serve a warrant, one day after Tran’s death.

Officers responded to a home on Still Meadow Court the night of Feb. 14 for a reported malicious assault.

Tran reportedly told officers someone attacked her in her driveway, but she could not identify the alleged attacker. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Merlino was identified as the suspect, and police took him in to custody last Tuesday in Lunenberg, Virginia.

