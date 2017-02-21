Two sheds, garage damage by fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A fire damaged two sheds and a garage Tuesday in Chesapeake.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Akron Avenue at 4:05 p.m. Firefighters got to the scene seven minutes later and found a detached garage and a shed in the back of a property fully involved with fire.

A neighbor’s shed also caught fire.

The fire was marked under control at 4:26 p.m.

Officials say in addition to the damage to the sheds and the garage, the fire melted siding on two houses.

No injuries were reported and no one will be displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.