VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A grand jury indicted a Navy sailor on four counts of child pornography Tuesday.

Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Keane Davis was arrested on Nov. 1, 2016.

Davis enlisted in 2000 and is a Surface Sonar Technician with the Navy. He’s received multiple awards and decorations.

Davis’ trial is set for April 10.

