Students participate in Camp Allen groundbreaking ceremony

Camp Allen Groundbreaking. February 21, 2017 (Photo courtesy: Larry Carney)
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk broke ground Tuesday on a brand new elementary school.

The new Camp Allen school will be located on C Street just off Hampton Boulevard near Naval Station Norfolk and will serve grades Pre-k through 5th.

Students and school and city leaders were on hand Tuesday afternoon for the groundbreaking,

The U.S. Department of Defense gave the city a $23 million grant to build the new school, and demolish the old building.

A computer rendering of the planned Camp Allen Elementary School replacement. Credit: Norfolk Public Schools
It’s part of the Norfolk’s goal to build five new schools in three years. New elementary schools are also planned for Larchmont and Ocean View.