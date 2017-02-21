Students participate in Camp Allen groundbreaking ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk broke ground Tuesday on a brand new elementary school.

The new Camp Allen school will be located on C Street just off Hampton Boulevard near Naval Station Norfolk and will serve grades Pre-k through 5th.

Students and school and city leaders were on hand Tuesday afternoon for the groundbreaking,

The U.S. Department of Defense gave the city a $23 million grant to build the new school, and demolish the old building.

It’s part of the Norfolk’s goal to build five new schools in three years. New elementary schools are also planned for Larchmont and Ocean View.