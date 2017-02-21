State police issue alert for missing Va. girl in need of medication

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued an endangered missing child alert for a Prince William County girl.

15-year-old Makayla Phyllis Mattei was last seen at 2845 Banks Court in Dumfries, Virginia, around 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 17. She is in need of medication for a serious medical condition that she doesn’t have with her.

Mattei is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last wearing a pink Georgia State sweatshirt, dark-colored leggings and black shoes with pink stripes.

If you see Makayla or know anything about her whereabouts, call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

