Single-story home catches fire in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A single-story home caught fire Tuesday morning in Poquoson.

Chief Mike Bryant with Poquoson Fire and Rescue says crews were called to a home on Langley Street around 11 a.m.

Responding firefighters found smoke coming from the home’s attic area.

The fire was out within 15 minutes, and Bryant says they received assistance from York and Hampton fire units. He says all of the home’s occupants were able to escape the fire.

Bryant says the fire appeared to have been caused by construction going on at the house.

