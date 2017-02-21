Sexual assault reported on campus of Green Run Collegiate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A sexual assault was reported on the campus of Green Run Collegiate, 10 On Your Side learned Tuesday.

Barbara Winn, head of Green Run Collegiate, said in a message to parents that police described the alleged assault as “an isolated incident involving two young people.

According to an incident report from police, it happened during school hours on Thursday, Feb. 16 and was reported Sunday.

The following message was sent to parents about the alleged incident:

Good afternoon, parents. This is Head of School Barbara Winn from Green Run Collegiate. Tonight, you may see through media reports that police are looking into an alleged sexual assault on our school campus. While I cannot discuss the specifics of this matter, I will share that police have described this as an isolated incident involving two young people. Our staff and school resource officer will continue to do everything within our power to ensure that Green Run Collegiate is a safe and welcoming place for your child to learn. I thank you for partnering with us in that work and for your continued support of our school.”

Green Run Collegiate is a public charter school aimed at getting students ready for college. It’s located at Green Run High School.

Police are still investigating this case.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.