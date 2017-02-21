Rep. Taylor holding second town hall at York High School

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Following an emotional and heated town hall in Virginia Beach, Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va.) on Tuesday will address residents in the York County.

Taylor faced a capacity crowd in Virginia Beach Monday night, and took questions ranging from a variety of policy issues to his opinion of President Donald Trump.

The congressman took 35 questions during the 90-minute town hall. He noted Monday that he supports a repeal of the Affordable Care Act — known more commonly as Obamacare.

“The vast majority of people are getting crushed by Obamacare,” he said.

Tuesday’s town hall is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at York High School. Taylor has a third meeting set for Wednesday night at Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa.