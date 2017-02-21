Riverside Health System ending house call program on the Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Some patients on the Peninsula will no longer get house calls.

Riverside Health System is ending a three-year-old house call program. The company says it started the program hoping to get payment through the Affordable Care Act, but the policies never developed.

Riverside’s attempt in the development of this program was to deliver comprehensive health care to older adults in new and innovative ways, but this takes a health care environment that supports these efforts,” a statement from Riverside reads in part. “We in Virginia currently do not have an environment that financially supports these sorts of innovations.”

The house call program was helping about 200 patients.

Riverside says though the program is ending, they have many ways to provide the care those patients need.

