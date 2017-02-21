Reck on the Road: Anders Jakobsson

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach resident Anders Jakobsson was a star in gymnastics before making a mark in power lifting. He then ran marathons and for years competed at triathlon. Wear and tear on body led Jakobsson to his first love and that’s swimming. Jakobsson is a marathon swimmer and next year he plans to tackle the English Channel. And to prepare for that demanding swim, Jakobsson trains by doing cold water swims all winter in the Chesapeake Bay!

We find out what it takes to endure such pain as we catch up with Anders Jakobsson in this week’s Reck on the Road.