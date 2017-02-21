Thousands without power in Greenbriar section of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of customers are without power around the Greenbriar area of Chesapeake, according to Dominion Virginia Power.

Dominion’s outage map nearly 11,000 customers without power across three reported outages.

All three have been reported between Kempsville Road and S. Military Highway.

Dominion spokesperson Bonita Harris says the outages were caused by failed equipment in the area.

Dominion’s site showed an estimated restoration time of between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Harris says they hope to have lights back on soon.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.