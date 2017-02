PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Taking care of your teeth is important, but the hygiene of your pet’s teeth is just as important. Dr. Peter Gerlach from Dog & Cat Hospital in Norfolk came by The Hampton Roads Show to tell us why it is important to take care your pet’s teeth.

