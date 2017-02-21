‘Oh my god’: Drivers call 911 after truck goes over side of CBBT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Feb. 9, 2017, a driver died after a tractor-trailer went over the southbound side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

The driver, 47-year-old Joseph Chen, was able to get out of the cab and on top of the truck. He was rescued by a Navy helicopter, but died on the way to the hospital. His death was ruled accidental. The Medical Examiner’s office determined the cause to be drowning and hypothermia.

10 On Your Side has obtained audio from dispatcher calls that took place immediately after the truck when over the side. In the clips, dispatchers receive numerous reports about the accident.

One caller reported that someone was on top of the truck. Others seemed seemed to indicate that the truck was floating away from the bridge-tunnel.

“The trailer itself is already heading towards the other said,” one caller said, referencing the northbound side of the bridge-tunnel.

Chen was hauling a load of seafood for Evans Transports, a company based in Washington, North Carolina. According to police, he had just passed another tractor-trailer and as he re-entered the lane, he drove over a curb and went airborne.

“We got a lot of trucks back up there, please stop the trucks from going south,” another caller pleaded with a dispatcher.

Another caller can only be heard saying, “Oh my God” before the phone hangs up.

Chen’s funeral was held Feb. 17.