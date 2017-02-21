ODU students outraged over racist video

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A video posted to YouTube has caused outrage among students at Old Dominion University.

In the video — which was shared several times on social media Tuesday morning — a woman in a President Donald Trump mask raps offensive racist slurs for several minutes.

For the first few minutes of the video, she is wearing an ODU shirt. Mace & Crown, the student newspaper of ODU, issued a statement Tuesday on the video.

To anyone who has seen the extremely offensive rap by a young lady wearing an ODU sweatshirt, that is NOT #ODU. We stand against intolerance — Mace News (@ODU_MACENEWS) February 21, 2017

Throughout the video, she shows a gun while continuing to repeat offensive racial slurs.

The video was eventually removed from YouTube for violating the company’s policy on hate speech.

The newspaper also posted a series tweets Tuesday morning, with screen captures from the video, asking anyone who recognizes this person to report her to ODU police.

If you recognize who is young lady is, please report her to ODU Police at police@odu.edu or 757-683-4003. #ODU pic.twitter.com/yG7H93Ln4V — Mace News (@ODU_MACENEWS) February 21, 2017

The ODU chapter of the NAACP tweeted Tuesday that they will have a safe space on campus tonight for people to talk about the video.

10 On Your Side’s Matt Gregory is working to learn more about this developing news on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.