NYC firefighters battle blaze at restaurant in Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — Firefighters are at the scene of an early morning blaze that broke out inside a diner in New York City’s Times Square.

FDNY officials say the fire was reported just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the TSQ Brasserie on the ground floor of a 12-story building at 723 7th Ave., in the Theater District between 48th and 49 streets.

The Daily News reports ((http://nydn.us/2kGZbzk) that fire officials say the blaze started in the duct work. It’s unclear yet if anyone was inside the restaurant at the time. The restaurant usually opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 1 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries.

