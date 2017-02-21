Norfolk police, fire union reps call for increased retirement pay

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Representatives of Norfolk’s police and fire unions are coming together to ask the city to increase pay for retirees. They say some who left their departments decades ago need financial help.

Lawrence Brown is president of Norfolk firefighters’ union, Local 68. He said some of those in need did not have access to programs to help with retirement when they left their positions, like those currently available to recent retirees.

“We’re just asking the city and the citizens to give back to those people who have given to the citizens of Norfolk,” he said. “We identified about 100 of them that are receiving less than $1,000 a month, and of those 100, 63 of them received less than $500 a month… A lot of those people, their common denominator is that they retired back in the 70s and early 80s. Their spouse didn’t work.”

Police and fire unions have come together to ask the city to get involved. Representatives said they want to see the pay for those retirees go up to between $1,200 and $1,600 a month.

Charles Gore left the fire department back in 2001, and while he isn’t struggling with his pay, he worries about others who are, he said.

“I feel that I am my brother’s keeper. I’m a retired firefighter. I’ve got friends that retired 10, 15, 20 years before me. They’re struggling. If there’s something I can do to step up and try and help, I’m obligated to do it,” Gore said.

WAVY News learned the mayor’s office was aware of the issue. Councilwomen Andria McClellan and Angelia Williams Graves said they supported addressing it, but will need to look at the city’s budget. It’s not clear how the city would pay for the increase.