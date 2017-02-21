Norfolk police arrest man for twice assaulting wife outside workplace

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police arrested 32-year-old Charles Robert Foster on assault charges after they say he attacked his wife outside Colonna’s Shipyard early Monday morning, and in late January.

10 On Your Side spoke to Foster’s estranged wife, Mia Kirkwood, from the hospital Tuesday where she is recovering. She says Foster waited for her outside Colonna’s just before 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Kirkwood claims Foster was dressed like he worked at the shipyard, wearing a helmet and face mask.

“I started to run and scream out, ‘Help, somebody help! Somebody help me please,'” Kirkwood told 10 On Your Side.

But, she says Foster chased her, and slashed her back.

“I just felt something stick in my back and go across so fast and I fell to the ground,” she explained.

Coworkers helped Kirkwood to call an ambulance. She needed around 100 stitches across her back. She says this is the second time in a month her husband attacked her at work. The first time, in late January, she says he pushed her to the ground and stomped on her. She called police, but Foster took off.

Kirkland has been staying with her mother since the first assault. She says she intends to divorce Foster as soon as she is able to do so.

“I never want to see him again. I’m traumatized,” she said.

Foster faces assault charges for both the January and the February incidents.