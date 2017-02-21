Crews to break ground on new Camp Allen Elementary School

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Construction crews are set to break ground Tuesday on the new Camp Allen Elementary School.

The school is set to be located near Naval Station Norfolk, and will be for more than 500 students from Pre-K through 5th Grade.

The U.S. Department of Defense gave the city a $23 million grant to build the new school, and demolish the old Camp Allen building. Officials say the new Camp Allen is expected to address capacity issues.

The new Camp Allen is part of a plan to build five new schools in Norfolk in three years. Schools are also in the works for Larchmont and Ocean View.

A ceremony for Tuesday’s groundbreaking is scheduled for 4 p.m.

