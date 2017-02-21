Mom contacts 10 On Your Side for help with school transportation troubles

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – It’s a school bus problem that isn’t new, but it apparently hasn’t gone away either.

10 On Your Side is still getting emails about Chesapeake school buses showing up late or not at all. We told you one story last week but we’ve traced this issue back to November.

Tuesday, another mom contacted WAVY News saying she’s been calling the school division since the beginning of the year trying to get answers. After not hearing from anyone, she called us.

Tuesday afternoon she got a return call, but only after 10 On Your Side got involved.

“I’ve called and left messages. I’ve left complaints with the bus garage, with Dr. Benson for him to call me back,” Casey Pearl said.

However, Pearl told 10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings no one called her.

Pearl said her children are often late to school because the school bus is tardy or doesn’t show up at all.

“It just concerns me that the kids are missing some of their school in the morning,” she said.

Pearl said her family moved to Chesapeake nearly a year ago because of what she calls good schools, but she has a growing concern about her children’s safety.

“My daughter is five and we never know when the bus is going to come, so she stands out there in the cold, in the rain,” Pearl said.

10 On Your Side called or emailed all of the Chesapeake School Board members.

No one would go on camera, but longtime board member Thomas Mercer told Cummings over the phone, “I’m concerned when it happens over and over on a particular route but I have confidence that our transportation department is doing everything it can to address those concerns.”

Kellie Goral, the school division Public Information Officer also refused to go on camera. She instead emailed us the following statement:

Transportation is one of the areas that has suffered in recent years due to a reduction in state funding. To try to address this issue, the school division has done more recruiting in the last two years than we have in previous years to include: advertising with banners in several areas of the city; advertising on the school division’s website, TV stations, and on school marquees; posting flyers in area businesses, churches, schools, community colleges, unemployment agencies, etc.; attending job fairs in neighboring cities; distributing business cards advertising for the position; developing a task force to research possible techniques to recruit new drivers. Currently our operating budget supports positions for 467 full-time bus drivers. As of Friday, the School Division has 455 full-time bus drivers. Due to our recruiting efforts, the school division has hired 46 bus drivers since September 1 (even though we have lost drivers this school year). Also in the area of transportation, all of our school buses are now equipped with Zonar GPS software which allows us to track the live location of each bus. In addition, much needed radios have been installed on all buses this year. This allows our transportation department to better communicate with all of our drivers at any given time. We also have added 64 new buses to our fleet this year that have replaced older buses. State of Schools Address link

We shared those comments with Pearl, who said, “They need to do more. They’re talking about building a six million dollar renovation to hickory middle, why can’t they pay their bus drivers a little more? I think they would all like that. Maybe they could get people that will drive the buses.”

Immediately after our interview with Pearl, to her surprise, she had a voicemail from Dr. Benson, the man she had been calling since the start of the school year.

This is David Benson with Chesapeake Public Schools Department of Transportation. Wanted to reach out to you. I had gotten a message that you called this morning regarding bus 97. Wanted to let you know 97, that driver is no longer with us, but we are getting that run is going to be covered. The bus that’s going to be covering it for the elementary – Hickory Elementary is 949 starting tomorrow. So the elementary students will be looking for bus 949 and I’m not sure if you have a middle schooler but the middle school students are going to be split between a couple of buses, but 212 and 945 depending upon your address those students will be picked up by those buses to go to the middle school…” he said.

The problem is, according to Pearl, the routes have already sometimes been covered, but the drivers aren’t on time.

“Those are the same buses that are picking them up now. They’re doing their routes and then they’re coming back through to get them so it still makes them late,” she said.