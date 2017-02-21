Man dies at hospital after Middlesex County crash

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man died after a two-vehicle crash in Middlesex County Tuesday.

Virginia State Police were called to Route 33 at Grafton Church Road around 1:54 p.m.

State police say a 2007 Ford Edge pulled out from a stop sign in front of a 1995 Jeep Cherokee heading eastbound on Route 33.

The Jeep hit the driver’s side of the Edge.

The driver of the Edge, who police identified as 79-year-old William George Jacobsen, of Hartfield, was removed from his vehicle and taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester, where he later died.

State police say there were no signs of alcohol or drug use as a factor in the crash.

