Man allegedly ran into car, then fired shots into it

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man allegedly fired shots into a vehicle in the parking lot of a credit union in Wards Corner Tuesday, according to police dispatchers.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Langley Federal Credit Union, located at 7420 Granby Street, at 2:08 p.m.

Dispatchers say the man hit the vehicle before shooting into it. No injuries were reported.

The man reportedly knew the owner of the vehicle. This was neither a case of road rage nor was it random.

Stay with WAVY.com for any updates on this developing story.