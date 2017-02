SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile driver was taken to the hospital after an accident Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Kings Highway at Sleepy Hole Road at 12:35 p.m. The accident involved a Chevrolet sedan, authorities say.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the female juvenile driver ran off the road and into a ditch that had about one and a half feet of water in it.

The driver was taken to Sentara Obici Hospital with minor injuries.