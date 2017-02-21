Initial batch of retailers announced for Norfolk Premium Outlets

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The initial roster of stores and retailers have been announced for Norfolk Premium Outlets.

Simon Property Group released the list of retailers Tuesday morning in a news release. The list includes Banana Republic, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger and Columbia Sportswear.

Construction crews broke ground on the 332,000 square foot center last June. The project is expected to be completed sometime this June.

Norfolk Premium Outlets is expected to house 85 stores and bring in more than $3 million in tax revenue.

See the full list of announced stores below:

Under Armour

Tommy Hilfiger

Banana Republic Factory

Calvin Klein

Columbia Sportswear

Levi’s Outlet Store

Converse

Zales Outlet The Diamond Store

