Hampton City Schools to launch law and public safety academy

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools are creating a new law and public safety academy and it is set to launch in the fall.

This is not the first academy at Hampton City Schools. However, the new academy, which will be housed at Bethel High School, will now serve as a model. The overall goal is to prepare students for life after high school.

“We’re really excited to offer this to our students,” said Lt. Jason Price, with Hampton Police Division. “It’s going to provide them with a lot of information and a good foundation for a career in law enforcement.”

Lt. Price serves on the academy’s advisory board, which is hands-on and is even helping develop the curriculum.

“This is not just Hampton City Schools. It cannot just be Hampton City Schools to sustain what we’re trying to do,” said Veronica Hurd, Director of Hampton Academics. “It has to be a community-driven process.”

Hurd says their plan is to move all of the high schools into the academy model. The law and public safety academy is the fifth academy of the 15 they plan to have in the future.

“It’s a real life learning experience that some of our police officers, or fire, and many others, are doing now,” said Hurd.

She says classes within each academy will be taught through a lens: Combining students’ interests with what they need to know. That information may be specific to a career path, but they’re also hoping to prepare students for life after high school.

Lt. Price said, “Whether they come out of this career path wanting to go into law enforcement or not, doesn’t matter because they’re going to come out as a better student and better graduate at the end of this.”

And, perhaps it will create a better relationship between law enforcement and the community.

“The goal is to build partnerships with these kids in high school and change their mindset about law enforcement in the very beginning,” said Lt. Price.

Hampton City Schools say their goal is to have 100 students in the academy in the fall. Students from any city high school can sign up for it by contacting their guidance counselor.