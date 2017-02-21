Audience: Give Me Liberty!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Seamus McGrann from the Hampton History Museum came by The Hampton Roads Museum to tell us about “Give Me Liberty”, a special limited exhibition that tells the stories of local slaves and their long journey to freedom.

