16-year-old boy seriously injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting in Newport News Monday afternoon.

Around 3:09 p.m., officers were called to the 13700 of Warwick Boulevard for a shooting. Police responded and found the teen lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the upper torso area. He was taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

