STURGEON BAY, Wisc. (NBC) — A man in Wisconsin drove his Cadillac Escalade onto Lake Michigan this weekend — and fell through the ice.

The driver was attempting to tow an ice shanty to another spot on the lake, when the ice broke underneath and swallowed both. Someone nearby captured the incident on video.

The driver had reportedly heard from a friend on a snowmobile that the ice was OK. He was able to get out of the truck.