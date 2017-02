VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Boaters off Cape Henry on Sunday were doused after a whale leapt out of the water.

A WAVY viewer captured the moment on camera. What looks like a humpback whale is seen swimming near the boat, before taking a giant leap into the air.

The whale’s acrobatics caused a mix of highly excited responses from everyone on the boat.

