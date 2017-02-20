Update Your Bathroom

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re thinking about a home makeover project that can return on your investment, you’ll want to start in the bathroom.

John Campbell from Simply Baths by Quality Advantage and WAVY’s Expert on Your Side in Baths joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with some great advice on updating your bathroom.

Simply Baths by Quality Advantage

(757) 234-7070

UpdateMyBathroom.com

You can also find them at the 24th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show next weekend.. March 3 – 5 in Virginia Beach.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Simply Baths by Quality Advantage.