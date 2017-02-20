Trump taps military strategist as national security adviser

Donald Trump
In this Feb. 16, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Andrew Jackson’s triumph over John Quincy Adams in 1828 bore striking similarities to Donald Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton last year and the president’s team has seized upon the parallels, equating Trump’s message of disruptive economic populism with Jackson’s pledge to represent the common man. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has tapped Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser.

Trump announced the pick Monday at his Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago. He says McMaster is “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.”

Trump says retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who had been his acting adviser, will now serve as the National Security Council chief of staff.

Trump had been looking for a replacement for retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who was ousted last week.

