Special Report: One-On-One with Former Gov. Bob McDonnell



PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For years former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell has been in and out of court, fighting to clear his name of corruption and bribery charges.

Now that the dust has settled, 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox sat down with him for an exclusive one-on-one interview.

During the 45-minute interview, they discussed several topics, including McDonnell’s reaction to the indictment, and how the United States Supreme Court ultimately overturned the case.

McDonnell also talked about what he’s doing now, how he’s paying his legal fees, and if he plans to serve in public office again.

The former governor even talked about his faith, and how he says it helped him get through his dark days.

“In difficult times, you find out what you are made of. And you find out that you have to trust your friends and the lord if you’re going to get through,” McDonnell said.

“I just knew from the beginning, based on what I knew about the law at the state and federal level and based on what I knew in my own heart, that I was innocent,” McDonnell said. “I was totally shocked when we learned about the investigation four years ago yesterday.”

