Peninsula groups hold political rally in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Two local groups and residents gathered Monday to hold a rally against recent actions taken by the U.S. government.

The demonstration, hosted by Peninsula Indivisible and Middle Peninsula Progressives, was held in Williamsburg on Presidents Day — as many “Not My President’s Day” events were scheduled nationwide to protest President Donald Trump.

A news release for the event stated that rally was being held to “highlight social and political issues that impact Hampton Roads.”

The groups also planned to socialite support for action items against “current governmental actions” that the groups say are dangerous to democracy.

Monday’s event was slated to include speakers including Virginia Lt. Gov. candidate Susan Platt, Marklyn Louis with Planned Parenthood and representatives with James City County Democrats.

10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings will have more on the rally tonight at 4.