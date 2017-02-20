Pasquotank Correctional employee caught with contraband

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — An employee at the Pasquotank Correctional Institute was caught last week with contraband while going through security, authorities say.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says Justin Lamar Casper was caught Feb. 12 with just over an ounce of green vegetable matter suspected to be marijuana, Suboxone, two unopened packs of Newport cigarettes and four watch cellphones.

Casper, 27, of Elizabeth City, is facing charges including furnish/poison/controlled substance/weapons to inmates, knowingly giving or selling phone or wireless device and providing tobacco to inmate.

Authorities say Casper was taken to Albemarle District Jail under a $3,500 secured bond.