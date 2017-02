YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A mulch fire is burning in York County near Fort Eustis Boulevard and Route 17.

Dispatch confirmed they got the first call about the fire around 4 p.m. Monday.

There’s no information yet on what sparked the fire or how large it is. WAVY News is working to gather more details. Chopper 10 is over the scene.

