PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Stephanie Cooke,The Hampton Roads Show film critic, reviews the award-winning modern-day musical romance movie “La La Land” where actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have undeniable chemistry.

If you would like to talk more about the romance and music in “La La Land” or suggest a movie for Stephanie’s next review, tweet @HRShowEPSteph.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cinema Cafe.