Man caught speeding twice on CBBT appears in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was caught speeding twice in the same day on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel appeared in court Thursday morning.

Court records show Martin Coggins was caught going 132 mph in a 55 mph zone. Five minutes after that traffic stop, Coggins was stopped eight miles down the road for allegedly doing 85 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Coggins, who is from New York City, is charged with two counts of reckless driving and failure to appear.

Coggins apologized in court — and told the judge he’s headed to California for special forces training.

The judge delayed sentencing for a year, but said there will be jail time.