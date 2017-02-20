In the Kitchen: Rock fish Rockefeller

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Tim Booker prepared Rock fish Rockefeller inspired by their world famous oyster appetizer, and also brought fresh lobster rolls and bread pudding. Bartender PJ Ruby also stepped in to shake things up with the “Cabana Crush,” perfect to celebrate the opening of Rudee’s outdoor dining area complete with covered glider tables.

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week

Starts Today!

Runs through Sunday, Feb 26th.

More than 90 Restaurants!

VBRESTAURANTWEEK.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Rudee’s Restaurant and Cabana Bar.

