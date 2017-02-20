High school basketball 5A and 6A region quarterfinals recap

(WAVY) — High school basketball teams in groups 5A and 6A met in quarterfinal action on Monday night with the winners receiving a bid to the state playoffs. Watch on the highlights on WAVY.com.

BOYS 6A South
Regional Quarterfinal
Landstown 49
Oscar Smith 47

Western Branch 76
Kellam 68

BOYS 5A South
Regional Quarterfinal
Bethel 51
Green Run 44

Hampton 63
Maury 49


GIRLS 6A South
Regional Quarterfinal
Landstown 52
Woodside 23

Ocean Lakes 51
Western Branch 50

GIRLS 5A South
Regional Quarterfinal
Princess Anne 78
Hampton 47

Salem 58
Nansemond River 39