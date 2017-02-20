High school basketball 5A and 6A region quarterfinals recap

(WAVY) — High school basketball teams in groups 5A and 6A met in quarterfinal action on Monday night with the winners receiving a bid to the state playoffs. Watch on the highlights on WAVY.com.

BOYS 6A South

Regional Quarterfinal

Landstown 49

Oscar Smith 47

Western Branch 76

Kellam 68

BOYS 5A South

Regional Quarterfinal

Bethel 51

Green Run 44

Hampton 63

Maury 49



GIRLS 6A South

Regional Quarterfinal

Landstown 52

Woodside 23

Ocean Lakes 51

Western Branch 50

GIRLS 5A South

Regional Quarterfinal

Princess Anne 78

Hampton 47

Salem 58

Nansemond River 39