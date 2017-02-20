Elizabeth City police seek woman missing from assisted living facility

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police need your help to find an Elizabeth City woman who went missing from an assisted living home.

90-year-old Ruby Whedbee was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday in the lobby of the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility, located at 401 Hastings Lane. Police say Whedbee was spotted walking on Hastings Lane near Albemarle Gastroenterology, 405 Hastings Lane.

She was wearing a green and blue short-sleeve shirt, lime green pants and she has a maroon medical walker.

If you see Whedbee or know anything about her whereabouts, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Pasquotank County Emergency Dispatch Center at 252-331-1500.