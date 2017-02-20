20 gallons of diesel spills from sunken boat in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say around 20 gallons of diesel fuel spilled Sunday from a boat that had sunk on the Perrin River.

Robert Partlett with the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue says the boat sank overnight in around 5 feet of water. A Newport News Hazmat team responded to the scene Monday, and placed a boom around the boat to contain it.

Partlett says the boat was an older one, and was around 80 feet long.

It was not immediately clear Monday morning what caused the boat to sink. No one was injured, according to Partlett.

