Currituck officials to hold public meeting on hurricane redevelopment program

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Currituck County officials will host a public meeting about the North Carolina Resilient Redevelopment Planning (NCRRP) program.

The meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 28.

The North Carolina General Assembly established the program to provide a map for community rebuilding and revitalization assistance for communities impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

NCRRP helps communities across the state to prepare locally-driven recovery plans to identify redevelopment strategies, innovative reconstruction projects and other needs. These redevelopment plans will be finalized May 2017.

The public meeting will also give residents an opportunity to share their input on damages from the hurricane and discuss needs to rebuild.

This is the first of three public meetings. Officials say public input is critical to the development of resilient redevelopment strategies and for inclusion in the final plan.

For additional information, reach out to Mary Beth Newns, Currituck County Emergency Management Director at 252-232-2115.