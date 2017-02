UPDATE: Traffic is now moving on the JRB. The crash has cleared.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has closed all northbound lanes on the US-17 James Rivers Bridge.

VDOT tweeted about the accident shortly before 6 a.m. Monday. Traffic cameras along the bridge showed a long line of traffic stacking up on the northbound side, going into Newport News.

Motorists can use the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternative.

