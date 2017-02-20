Congressman Scott Taylor hosts town hall meeting in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Scott Taylor is holding a town hall meeting in Virginia Beach tonight.

The event is at Kempsville High School. Taylor will take questions until 8:30 p.m.

10 On Your Side’s Joe Fisher reports that the crowd is at capacity with about 750 people inside. A few hundred people gathered outside as well — some of them protesting and chanting.

“Our country is very divided right now,” Congressman Taylor said at the start of the town hall.

This is the first of three town hall meetings Taylor has scheduled this week. The second is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at York High School. The last meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Shore Community College.

WAVY’s Joe Fisher will have a full report on this story tonight on FOX 43 at 10 and on WAVY at 11.