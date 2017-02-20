2 shot at apartment in Newport News late Sunday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were shot at an apartment within a one-hour time frame late Sunday night in Newport News, police say.

Police say officers and medics were called to Mytilene Drive for a report of a 27-year-old woman who had been shot in the ankle. Officers found that she had a graze wound to her ankle.

Her injury appeared to be non life-threatening, according to police.

The woman reportedly told officers she was in front of her apartment when she heard gunshots, and realized she had been hit. She did not see anyone, according to police, but did see a red car with tinted windows leaving the area.

Police say they were called around midnight after a 28-year-old man had arrived at an emergency room with a gunshot wound. This man told police he was visiting the woman when he was shot in the leg.

Police say the man could not — or would not — provide information on a possible suspect or suspect.

