2 dogs rescued from house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two dogs were rescued late Sunday night from a house fire in Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue officials say crews were called to the home off Wilroy Road around 10:05 p.m. Responding firefighters found flames showing from a single-story home.

Two dogs were rescued from the home. A man was treated at the scene before being taken to Sentara Obici Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say crews brought the fire under control around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

