Virginia Tech head man Justin Fuente hosts coaches clinic in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – Justin Fuente made quite the impression on Hokie Nation. Stepping in for retired coaching legend Frank Beamer, Fuente guided Virginia Tech football to a 10-win season, an ACC Coastal Division championship, a spot in the ACC Championship game, and the largest comeback in program history when Tech erased a 24-0 halftime deficit to topple Arkansas in the Belk Bowl.

Not bad.

Now heading into his second season as the head man in Blacksburg, Fuente is trying to make an impression on high school coaches, not only in Hampton Roads, but all over the commonwealth. On Sunday evening, Fuente hosted his second annual coaches clinic at the Chesapeake Convention Center.

“We’re just trying to provide a service,” Fuente told the Sportswrap on Sunday. “There are coaches in the area that want to come and learn. We feel like we have some knowledgeable coaches on both side of the ball that are open and can share things with anybody that’s willing to listen.”

His clinic hosted coaches from all over Hampton Roads.

“Part of recruiting is servicing your area, whether it’s Northern Virginia, or here in the 757 area,” said Fuente. “Wherever it is, we believe in servicing our state. That’s not just recruiting athletes, but that’s providing a service for coaches, and that’s what we’re trying to do today. ”

The Hokies will open up Spring practice in April, and will play their annual Spring game on April 22.