VIDEO: SpaceX rocket launches students’ experiment to space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WATE) – The SpaceX Falcon rocket is on its way to the International Space Station. It was visible for just seconds before ducking into clouds.

Capture of the rocket by the International Space Station crew is set for early Wednesday morning, according to Space X. The launch was rescheduled for Sunday morning after it was scrubbed Saturday. NASA said they decided to delay the launch in order to take a closer look at the positioniong of the second stage engine nozzle.

The rocket will hoist supplies to the International Space Station. It is also carrying an experiment from Bearden Middle School.\

The students were selected for the Student Space Flight Experiments Program Competition. They designed an experiment to test the effect of microgravity on the antibiotics on a strain of the pink eye virus. The experiment will be performed by astronauts on the International Space Station.

“I really liked Kennedy Space Center and they had a lot of stuff to do there and I like being there with my friends,” said Bearden Middle School Student Katherine Trent.

Students from Bearden Middle School, as well as Vine Middle Magnet Schools and Halls Middle School, traveled to Kennedy Space Center to watch the launch.

“We were standing about 12 miles from it and so we did have a good view,” said Halls Middle School Student Taya Sutton. “A couple moments it was kind of loud and we could see really well.”

An experiment from Vine Middle School was also selected as part of the Student Space Flight Experiments Program Competition. Later this year, the Vine team will go back to watch their own experiment launch on a SpaceX flight.

“We’re like really ecstatic that we get to comeback and get the experience to see our project launch too,” said Vine Magnet Middle School Student Tayon Wright.